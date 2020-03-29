General

All those 913 stranded foreign tourists rescued by the government from various tourist destinations have flown back to their respective countries.

The tourists from France and Germany were stranded after weeklong nationwide lockdown was enforced by the government in the country to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Australians and American tourists collected in Kathmandu from various tourist destinations of the country are awaiting for their turn to return home on April 1.

Earlier, the Qatar Airline’s chartered flights flew them from Kathmandu to their respective countries. A total of 304 tourists returned to their countries on Friday while 609 flew their countries on Saturday, according to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

NTB’s CEO Dr Dhananjay Regmi shared that those stranded and ill ones in remote part of the countries were evacuated to Kathmandu by flights and buses while those staying in the accessible destinations have been ensured a comfortable stay.

Government continues to bring back stranded tourists, foreigners and Nepalis to Kathmandu via flights. Also, the porters and guides stranded in Lukla are to be flown back to Kathmandu today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal