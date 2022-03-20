General

The government has successfully vaccinated 93 percent of the target groups against COVID-19. Out of the total population over 18 years of age, 18,498,160 people have been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Similarly, the number of people who have been fully vaccinated is 16,184,858. This is 81.2 percent of the total target population. In addition, 3,118,785 (91 percent) people in the age group of 12-17 years have been vaccinated for the first time. The number of people fully vaccinated under 18 years of age is 2,311,998 (67 percent).

According to the ministry, a total of 39,223,941 vaccines have been provided to all age groups till March 18. Out of which 18,695,826 first dose, 18,698,595 second dose and 1,829,520 quantity booster dose has been provided.

The Government of Nepal has been providing Verocell, Covishield, AstraZeneca, Modern, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The government had received a total of 47,882,800 doses of vaccine including with grant assistance and procurement.

There are currently 3,996 active cases of COVID-19 in Nepal. A total of 1,118,180 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nepal since the outbreak of Corona Virus in the country. The virus has killed 11,950 people so far.

The Government of Nepal has set a target of vaccinating all those above 18 years of age against COVID-19 by mid-April 2021. Only seven percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve the goal of '100 percent vaccination'. Even in the under-18 age group, only nine percent of the population is left to receive the full doze vaccine.

Source: National News Agency Nepal