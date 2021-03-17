Health & Safety, medical

A total of 94 new cases of Coronavirus infection has surfaced in the country in the past one day. With this, the total Covid-19 caseload has reached 275, 518 till date.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were reported from 2,781 PCR tests conducted during that period. So far, 2,224,293 PCR tests have been conducted in the country.

There are currently 49 COVID-19 infected people quarantined across the country, the Ministry said. The total number of active infection stands at 954 at present.

Likewise, 55 Covid-19 infected people have returned home upon full recovery in the past 24 hours. This takes the number of recovery from the flu-like infection at 271,550 as of now.

The Ministry shared that not a single COVID-19 fatality was reported in the country in the past 24 hours. As of today, 3,014 people have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus infection since the infection broke out in the country in the beginning of 2020.

Source: National News Agency Nepal