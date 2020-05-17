Health & Safety

A total of 96 non-resident Nepalis have died of Coronavirus in different parts of the world as of Saturday. The highest number of deaths has been recorded in the United Kingdom, where 63 have died, according to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association.

Likewise, 15 people have died in the US, nine in the UAE, two in Saudi Arabia, one each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Sweden, Dr Sanjib Sapkota of the NRNA health committee said. The deceased include 77 men and 19 women.

The number of those infected with COVID-19 has reached 6,781, with the highest in the middle east at 53 per cent. Nepalis living in 19 countries have been infected.

Meanwhile, the NRNA has continued distributing relief support to the Nepalis affected by the COVID-19. As of Saturday, more than 38,000 NRNs have been supported directly while above 40,000 have received consultation and counseling support, NNRA general secretary Dr Hemraj Sharma said. Finance support worth Rs. 5.5 million has been sent to Nepalis in Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Malta and Cyprus

The NRNA has been bringing out a weekly status report of NRNs around world since the COVID-19 broke out every Sunday.

Source: National News Agency