A total of 318 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the 24 hours in the country. Among them, 112 are female and 206 male.

The new cases were recorded in the swab test of 5,012 persons from across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. The recent data has taken the total infections to 268,310. Among which, 262,642 have recovered. With the recovery of 383 more persons on Wednesday, the recovery rate has reached 97.9 percent.

So far, more than 2.26 million people have undergone PCR test. Six persons died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the death toll to 1,975.

Source: National News Agency Nepal