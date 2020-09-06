Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed on 980 more individuals in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. With this, number of coronavirus infected people in the country reached 46,257.

In a regular press briefing Spokesperson of the Ministry Dr Jageshwor Gautam said that 10,382 people underwent PCR tests at different labs across the country for coronavirus in last the 24 hours.

Similarly, a total of 1,814 people were discharged after recovery since yesterday. He added that 28,941 people were discharged so far. PCR tests of 768,345 have been carried out so far.

He further said that 174 coronavirus infected people are now receiving treatment in ICU while 21 people are at ventilator.

There are now 17,027 active coronavirus cases across the country. A total of 7,826 COVID-19 infected people are in home isolation.

According to Dr Gautam, State 1 witnessed 151 coronavirus cases while 141 people tested positive for coronavirus in State 2 in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, coronavirus infection was confirmed on 405 people in Bagmati State, 72 people tested positive for coronavirus in Gandaki State, 90 in State 5, 54 in Karnali State and 47 in Sudur Paschim State.

Spokesperson Dr Gautam shared that 345 people tested positive for coronavirus in the Kathmandu Valley in last 24 hours. With this, coronavirus infected people reached 8,254 in the Kathmandu valley. Of them, a total of 6,624 are from Kathmandu, 919 in Lalitpur and 711 in Bhaktapur.

According to the Ministry, nine people including three from the Kathmandu Valley lost their lives from coronavirus in last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal