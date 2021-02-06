General

A total of 99 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said. Of the 2,794 PCR tests carried out, 42 females and 57 males tested positive for the virus.

With this, the coronavirus tally in the country reached 271,806.

Likewise, altogether 248 infected people recovered in the past 24 hours, the Ministry said. At present, the country has reported 1,959 active cases of the virus infection. Of the total infected ones, 95 are in quarantine facilities.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal