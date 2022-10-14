General

Different eight sports events are taking place along the inauguration of the National Games today.

Some sports events had commenced earlier and are still continuing while some are scheduled to take place from Saturday.

As informed, the sports events of Tennis, Boxing, Volleyball (Men), Soft Tennis, Basket Ball (Men) and Cycling are taking place in the Pokhara Stadium from today.

Likewise, Women Basketball is taking place in Tanahun, Taekwondo in Myagdi and Shooting in Kathmandu.

Among a total of 36 sports of the National Games, tournaments of Women Cricket, Women and Men Football, Women Volleyball, Men and Women Handball, Fencing, Full Contact Karate, Chess, Men and Women Hockey and Gulf have already commenced. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal