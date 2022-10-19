Games

The four gold medals in athletics under ongoing 9th National Games have been finalized.

The 9th National Games is being held in Pokhara of Gandaki Province.

In the competition held this morning in Pokhara Stadium, Bagmati Province’s Santoshi Shrestha secured gold medal in women’s 5,000 metres race. Nepal Police Club’s Rajpura Pachai stood second.

Likewise, Ram Prasad Tharu of Tribhuvan Army Club clinched gold medal in men’s 400 metres hurdle held today itself. Tribhuvan Army Club’s Jeevan Chaudhary bagged silver medal while Armed Police Force’s (APF) Nir Pratap Mahato got bronze medal.

Similarly, APF’s Phulmati Rana got gold medal in women’s 800 metres race. She beat Tribhuvan Army Club’s Saraswati Bhattari. Tribhuvan Army Club’s Rekha Limbu came third and secured bronze medal.

In men’s 800 metres race, Tribhuvan Army Club’s Som Bahadur Kumar clinched gold medal beating Tej Bahadur Karki from the same Club.

Source: National News Agency Nepal