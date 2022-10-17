Games

The Gandaki Province has become champions with four gold medals in full contact karate under the 9th National Games, 2079.

Deputy Coordinator of the National Games, Deepak Godar informed that the Gandaki province has outshined the Nepal Army to become the champions with four gold.

Pushpa KC of Gandaki province won gold medal in the women’s below 40-kg category. She had defeated Garima Karki of Sudurpaschim province to emerge the province champions in full contact karate.

Likewise, Nepal Army and Gandaki province secured equal three gold medals in another tournament. In the karate tournaments held on 12 categories including seven for men’s and five for women’s, Gandaki won three gold medals including two under men’s in 30-40 and 45-50 kg categories and one under women’s in 50-55 weight group category.

Likewise, the Nepal Army secured gold medals including two in open weight category and one in 60-65 weight category.

Bijaya Singh of the Army won gold medal in men’s open category. He defeated Rupak Nepali of Gandaki province in the final. Nepal Army’s Sani Singh also secured gold in men’s 60-65-kg weight category. He won the gold by defeating Shiva Bhujel of Gandaki.

Similarly, Sushan Lamichhane of the Nepal Police won gold medal and Bikas Gurung of Army won silver medal in men’s 55-60-kg weight category.

Dharmindar Ram of Madhes province won gold medal in men’s 50-55-kg weight category while Chok Bahadur Budhathoki of Nepal Army won silver.

Likewise, Anish Budhamagar of Gandaki province won gold medal in 45-50-kg weight category. Sunil Tamang of Armed Police Force won gold medal in 40-45-kg weight category.

In men’s 35-40-kg category, Abhishek Dimdung clinched gold medal defeating Sagar Thing of Nepal Army.

Manju BK of Nepal Army won gold medal in women’s open weight category. Dhani Ranamagar of Gandaki province won gold medal in 50-55-kg weight category.

Nabina Dhamal of Bagmati province secured gold medal in women’s 45-50-kg weight category. Rina Majhi of APF won gold medal in 40-45-kg weight category.

A total of 11 teams comprising seven province, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army and NRNA took part in the tournaments at the Exhibition Centre in Pokhara. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal