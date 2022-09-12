General

The Gandaki Province is to take part in all 26 sports events of the 9th National Games.

The Province Sports Council said that participating players would be kept in closed-door training session from September 17.

Member-secretary of the Council Tej Bahadur Gurung informed that as many as 716 players would participate in all sports genre of the national games from the Gandaki province.

Preparations are being made to provide the selected players with a special training for 15 days and closed-door training for next 15 days, it was informed.

“We have demanded the province government arrange budget for closed-door session”, he said, adding the players have personally started training on their own.

The closed-door session would be arranged in the concerned districts for the sports events to be held outside Pokhara.

Gurung further said the closed-door training along with other preparations would gain momentum once the ministry gave assurance for budgetary arrangement.

The National Games are scheduled to take place in Gandaki province headquarters Pokhara on October 14-20. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal