Jay Rani Tharu of Tribhuvan Army Club of the Nepali Army has set a national record in women’s long jump towards athletics under the Ninth National Games taking place in Gandaki Province.

Jay Rani clinched gold medal with a jump of 5.58 meters in the match held at Pokhara Stadium, Kaski.

Earlier, Nisha Chaudhary of Lumbini Province had the national record with a jump of 5.47 meters. This time, Nisha won silver medal with a jump of 5.49 meters.

Similarly, Shila Chaudhary of APF Club of Armed Police Force received bronze medal.

This is the third gold medals of Jay Rani in this ongoing Ninth National Games.

Source: National News Agency Nepal