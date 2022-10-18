General

The Tribhuvan Army Club of Nepal Army (NA) has continued its top position in the ongoing 9th National Games in Gandaki Province. So far, NA has secured 62 gold medals out of 139 gold medals secured on different games.

Similarly, NA achieved 39 silver and 28 bronze medals.

In terms of achievement of total modals, Nepal Police Club is in the second position and the APF Club the third. APF Club got 23 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze medals totaling 65 while Police Club got 16 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze medals totaling 74.

Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and NRNA have secured fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Bagmati Province has got 14 gold, 22 silver and 23 bronze medals, while Gandaki Province got 10 gold, 8 silver and 20 bronze modals and NRNA got each 6 gold and silver and 4 bronze medals.

Moreover, Province 1 is in the seventh position, Madhesh Province in the eight, Sudurpaschim in the ninth, Lumbini in the tenth, Karnali Province in the 11th positions.

So far, 139 each gold and silver medals and 186 bronze medals have been secured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal