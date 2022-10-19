Games

Nepal Army’s departmental team has continued retaining atop in the medal list in the 9th National Games underway in the Gandaki province.

As of Wednesday morning, NA has won 88 gold, 58 silver and 39 bronze totaling 185 medals to remain atop in the list.

Nepal Police Club (NPC) is following the Army securing altogether 108 medals including 37 gold, 31 silver and 40 bronze.

Likewise, Armed Police Force (APF) has so far secured 31 gold, 34 silver and 55 bronze medals in the national games.

Gandaki province, the host of the national tournaments, has won 16 gold, 15 silver and 30 bronze while Bagmati province clinched 15 gold, 28 silver and 31 bronze.

The 9th National Games that officially kicked off on October 14 (Friday) is concluding on October 20 (Thursday). Altogether 36 sports events were conducted in the national competition. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal