The Nepali Army departmental team and the Sudurpaschim Province have won five gold each in the women wrestling held under the Ninth National Games in East Nawalparasi.

NA’s Laxmi Tamang (57 kgs), Sushila Chand (62 kgs), Nirmala Jagari (65 kgs), Mira Auji (68 kgs) and Rachana Shrestha (76 kgs) clinched gold in the competitions.

Similarly, Damayanti Bohora (50 kgs), Manisha Singh (53 kgs), Sangita Dhami (55 kgs), Komal Khatri (59 kgs) and Hema Bhatta (72 kgs) won gold medals for the Sudurpaschim Province.

Towards women wrestling, 59 participants from three departmental teams– NA, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police and ten teams from seven provinces had competed for titles under 10 age categories. The events were held at the Tharu National Museum based in Kawasoti-16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal