Pokhara Metropolitan City – a major site for sports tournaments under the 9th National Games – has initiated its preparation to make the mega event a success.

In order to enable sports-friendly environment in Pokhara, the metropolis is planning to set up welcome gates with publicity materials in major intersections of the city.

The metropolis has advanced its works to make the National Games a big success.

Mayor Dhanraj Acharya said discussion would be held with various stakeholders to design and deliver publicity campaign ahead of the national event.

“We would put up electric display board, road banner and welcome gates for publicity immediately after Dashain celebrations”, he shared.

Also, the metropolis would urge the concerned sides to provide concession to the players, coaches and officials coming to Pokhara on transport, hotels and shopping malls, Acharya further said.

The metropolis has announced to make necessary arrangements for the road leading to sports ground, drinking water, electricity, sanitation and washrooms.

The 9th National Games is scheduled to take place in Pokhara on coming October 14-20. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal