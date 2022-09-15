General

The Sudurpaschim province-level selection of players for the 9th National Games is beginning from Friday.

The selection tournament would be held up to September 23. According to the Sudurpaschim Province Sports Council, sports included in the selection tournament are football, cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, basketball, handball, badminton, table tennis, karate, weight-lifting, boxing, wusu, taekwondo, chess, kho kho and wrestling.

The selection round sports events would be held in Kailali and Kanchanpur.

Chief of Baitadi District Sports Committee Tarkaraj Joshi informed that the best performers of the selection round would participate in the 9th National Games.

The 9th National Games is taking place in Gandaki province headquarters, Pokhara, on October 14-20. The National Sports Council is hosting the national sports event. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal