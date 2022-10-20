General

The 9th national games held in different eight districts of the Gandaki Province is concluding today.

According to the National Sports Council, the host, the 9th National Games will be concluded amidst a special ceremony at the Pokhara stadium after 2.30 pm today.

Distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Youth and Sports Maheswor Jung Gahatraj and Gandaki province chief minister Krishna Chandra Nepali would attend the closing ceremony, it is informed.

Earlier on October 14, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun had inaugurated the National Games.

According to secretary of the National Games Publicity Sub-Committee, Khusraj Dahal, the closing ceremony would feature several cultural programmes, artists’ performances, processions, songs and dances.

The Nepal Army (NA) has so far topped the list with 314 medals in the national games. With this, the NA is almost sure to become the champions in the national tournaments. So far, the NA has secured 150 gold, 94 silver and 80 bronze medals.

Likewise, Nepal Police has maintained second position with 158 medals including 52 gold, 47 silver and 59 bronze. Armed Police Force has so far secured third position with 176 medals, including 42 gold, 57 silver and 77 bronze.

The host, Gandaki province , has so far won 29 gold, 28 silver and 49 bronze. With this the host has maintained top position among the provinces. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal