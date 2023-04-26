General

people to one-year jail each in a defamation case filed by former lawmaker

and Mohila Awami League leader Asma Jerin Jhumu.

The four convicts are-- Sahid Bhashani, Md Asaduzzaman, Nasir Bhashani and

Shukur Bhashani.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan pronounced the judgement in

presence of the convicts and sent them to jail with conviction warrant.

Jhumu, a former lawmaker from reserved seat, filed the case against them on

March 1, 2022, for hanging offensive banner in front of Office of the Waqf

Administrator in New Eskaton Road on February 15, 2022.

The court on November 30, 2022, framed charges against the four and came up

today with the judgment after examining three of the five witnesses.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha