The Gandaki Academy is set to organize different six programmes, including drama writing workshop next month.

Member-Secretary of the Academy, Man Kumar Shrestha said the Academy is organizing drama writing workshop along with Kumari and Dhime dance workshop, language workshop, Panche Baja training and poetry recitation workshop. The events are to be held with a view to promoting all genres of literature.

The 11-day drama writing training will be held on December 16-26. Only those devoting full time for 11 days will be selected for the workshop, Shrestha said, adding the aspiring participants should submit sample copy of the drama.

Those interested should write a sample piece of drama within 1000 word limit by 5.00 pm on December 9, the host shared.

Academy Member Surendra Gurung said those eight best applicants will be invited to participate in the workshop based on their quality writing.

Pokhara Theater is collaborating with the Academy in organizing the drama writing workshop.

Academy Chancellor Surya Khadka Bikharchi shared that the Academy will be ever effortful to preserve and promote all genres of literature. He further informed that the Academy will continue its works for the study and research on different languages, literature, folk literature, culture, fine art, drama and music sector. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal