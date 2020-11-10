General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Chair Shyamal Adhikari has asserted that the State will be strong is the state-owned news agency-RSS-would be strong.

Chairperson Adhikari said so while talking to the RSS-staffers at the RSS’ office in Nepalgunj in Banke district today. Adhikari, along with the chief administrator Uttam Silwal, had been to the Nepalgunj-based RSS office for inspection.

Adhikari further explained, “If RSS is strong it will effect positive changes and thus further strengthen the State. Since all the media in the country are connected with the RSS, it is imperative to attach importance to the positive issues and disseminate news about them.”

He was of the view that the RSS should raise the social issues and be the voice of the voiceless, and prioritize the news accordingly. According to him, the news disseminated by the RSS were balanced and authentic. Hence its importance was greater.

Stating that the RSS had been working as a bridge between the government and the public, he urged with the RSS-staffers to work without fear to make the State further stronger

Source: National News Agency Nepal