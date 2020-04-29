General

The youth clubs and locality development organisations in Gokarneshwar Municipality have been serving food to people hardest hit by the lockdown.

These clubs and organisations have been distributing food daily to about a thousand disadvantaged people at Gokarneshwar 8, 9 and at Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No. 6 since the enforcement of lockdown on March 24.

The packed food prepared with the support of various philanthropic organisations and individuals is distributed to the helpless people and the daily wage earners in the morning and evening daily, Aarubari Dandagaon Locality Reform Committee president Rajesh Dahal said.

He said the food is served by following the safety protocol and maintaining social distancing. Free food is also distributed to the needy people in several other wards of Gokarneshwar Municipality at the initiation of the locals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal