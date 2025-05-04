Aadish Khadka Triumphs with Gold Medal at Australia Taekwondo Competition



Gold Coast: Nepali taekwondo player Aadish Khadka won a gold medal today at the 2025 Gold Coast Open International Taekwondo Competition held in Australia. Aadish secured victory in the men’s single Poomsae under-17 age group, scoring 6.23 points, at the event hosted at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.





According to National News Agency Nepal, this achievement marks Aadish’s second international medal in ten days. Prior to this, he clinched a silver medal at the 21st WATA Open International Taekwondo Competition in Osaka, Japan, held from April 25 to 27.





Aadish, a grade 11 student at Nami International College, holds a third-Dan or black belt in taekwondo, showcasing his dedication and skill in the sport.

