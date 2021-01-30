General

The 19th edition of Aaha Rara Gold Cup football competition is set to begin on March 30 to April 10. The competition will be international inter club invitational.

Organizing a press meet here today, organizer Sahara Club shared that they received game schedule from All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) for the same as most of the national and international level competitions were postponed since last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament would begin under the slogan of "Let’s collaborate for the development of sports and develop Pokhara as sports city."

The event would be held among the clubs from foreign team A Division, local clubs and organizer club. The club was organizing this tournament in January in the previous years. However, it is postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The club has estimated the total income of 13 million rupees and expenditure as 18 million rupees.

The main sponsors of the tournament are Him Shree and Rara Noodles.

Source: National News Agency Nepal