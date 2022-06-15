General

'Abhyas Hatemalo-4', an exercise conducted by the Nepali Army for making the disaster management tasks more systematic and effective, has concluded on Tuesday.

The Exercise was participated by various ministries, the security bodies and the representatives from governmental and non-governmental organisations.

It was carried out with the objective of examining the disaster management coordination mechanism, of assessing the search and rescue capability, of updating the various plans related to disaster management and of managing disaster.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Chief of the Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma described the exercise as productive. He said that disaster response would not be possible through lone efforts of only one body since there are management and security challenges during the time of disasters.

He said the set goal could be achieved only if all the agencies involved in disaster management moved ahead in a unified manner through coordination and collaboration.

The Army Chief also on the occasion shared that the Nepali Army has set up the National Disaster Management Training School for producing skilled human resources for disaster management.

Several exercises and drills along with discussions, interactions and presentations on various topics related to disaster management were organized in course of the two-day Exercise.

Source: National News Agency Nepal