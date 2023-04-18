Trading

The sales of air conditioners, refrigerators and rechargeable and ceiling fans are the top-selling home appliances in Khulna markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as customers seem to beat intense heat-wave here.

April, May and June are the peak season for the outlets retailing ACs, refrigerators, rechargeable and ceiling fans as the temperature has been increasing since March. About 90 percent of these products are being sold during the quarter of the year.

"Most of the customers responded to the Eid Salami Offer-2023 which includes discount on air conditioner, refrigerator, TV, washing machine and deep fridge. Besides, rising of temperature in Khulna has increased the sales of AC and refrigerators," said Habibur Rahman, Sales Executive of the Best Electronics at KDA Avenue in the city. Rising of temperature is another reason for getting huge sale volume.

Manufacturers and importers have already popularized their products offering instant cash discount and gifts keeping in mind the customers' additional demands during the Eid festival, he added.

Towhidur Rahman, a sales executive of the LG Butterfly showroom at Lower Jessore Road in the city told BSS today that quality and cost-effectiveness of the ACs and fridges are the main reason behind the huge presence of customers at their showrooms.

"Most of the customers are showing keen interest to purchase air conditions due to 36-month bank EMI and exchange offer up to Tk 20,000," he said.

Uttom Kumar, Walton show room in-charge of the city's Sher-e-Bangla Road area, said they have taken preparations to meet the additional demand of fridge among the customers with three days left of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said, "Our Company has set a target to sell AC, fridges and fans worth about Taka 20 lakhs whereas we’ve already achieved the target three days before. Walton has already released new and innovative models of AC and fridges to attract the customers ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr."

While visiting a number of showrooms of electronic goods in city's KDA Avenue area today, this reporter found that the customers have been purchasing fridges of local and foreign brands.

Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, a customer of the city's Musolmanpara area expressed his satisfaction after purchasing a foreign brand deep fridge. "It was my dream since long that I will buy a foreign brand deep fridge. It has been made possible for me as my son recently sent money from Malaysia," he added.

Tarak Chandra Dhali, an Assistant Professor of Govt Azam Khan Commerce College, said, "I have bought a deep fridge and rechargeable fan as I got bonus and current month’s salary this week."

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha