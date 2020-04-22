General

Jhapa-based academic institutions have launched distant learning when the schools and colleges across the country have remained closed due to lockdown against the global pandemic of coronavirus.

”Students are staying at home due to lockdown and we have decided to start the distant education to keep them busy in learning activities,” said campus chief of Kankai Adardha Campus, Birtamod, Suresh Kumar Chapagain.

The campus is starting the distance learning targeting the MBS first semester students from Thursday. Classes for other students will start upon anaylsing the given situation. Four teachers will take the classes in morning and evening: two classes in each shift, according to him.

The total number of students enrolled in the MBS first semester is 200, but only 150 have come into contact for the special classes which are conducted online.

Similarly, Bhadrapur 10-based Vibhuti Bidhya Mandir said it had launched the teaching activities through a videoconferencing method. According to teacher Nikash Pandey, the e-classes are keeping the students’ learning unaffected during lockdown.

Private and community schools in Birtamod, Bhadrapur, Shibasatakshi, and Damak are taking the School Education Exam (SEE) preparation classes and other classes through distant education method.

Education Development and Coordination Unit Jhapa chief Jaya Prasad Mahat assessed the distant learning as the effective option of learning during lockdown.

He stressed to opt for FM and television-based distant learning instead of e-class as the internet access was limited. Nepal Television is providing the distant education of compulsory subjects of class ten from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00pm -4:00 pm every day. Similarly, pre-primary and grade one teaching materials are available on the Education and Human Resources Development Center’s Sanothimi Bhaktapur web site www.doe.gov.np, according to him .

Source: National News Agency