ACC Sues Ex-Minister Dipu Moni, Husband Tawfique Newaz on Graft Charges



Dhaka: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against former Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dipu Moni and her husband, Taufiq Newaz, on charges of corruption. This development was disclosed at a formal briefing held at the ACC Headquarters in Segunbagicha, where ACC Director General (prevention) Md. Akhtar Hossain addressed journalists this afternoon.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Dr. Dipu Moni is accused of accumulating over Taka 5.92 crore through the misuse of state power, which allegedly contradicts her known sources of income. The ACC further claimed that Dipu Moni was involved in suspicious transactions across 28 bank accounts amounting to approximately Taka 59.93 crore.





In a related case, Tawfique Newaz is accused of leveraging his wife’s influence to acquire movable and immovable assets valued at over Taka 1.96 crore. These assets reportedly exceed the income sources previously declared in his wealth statement. The ACC has lodged a separate case against him in connection with these allegations.

