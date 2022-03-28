Human Rights

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that the access of common people to justice has increased through the Judicial Committees.

Inaugurating the National Conference of the Judicial Committees organized by Pokhara Metropolitan City here today, she said alternative measures have been taken to resolve disputes at the local level through the judicial committees. The local level judicial committees are motivated by the kachahari, tribunals and penal system adopted by our society in ancient times.

"I am convinced that this kind of constitutional provision has increased access to justice for women, the poor, the marginalized and the underprivileged, as well as the general public," she said. Although the concept of Judicial Committee was new, some good practices have been developed.

President Bhandari said that the pre-registration consultation, setting up of a separate bench, invitation of subject matter experts and coordination with stakeholders such as district administration, police office and court have helped in making the administration of justice effective.

On the occasion, she drew the attention of the concerned parties to manage the adequate resources including human and physical infrastructure required to make the work of the Judicial Committees more effective.

Stating that the Judicial Committees have reached the last stage of its five-year tenure, she said that this period has made them more experienced, mature and capable.

President Bhandari also expressed the hope that the Pokhara Declaration to be issued from the conference would provide guidance to make the work of the Judicial Committee more effective and enriching in the days to come.

Source: National News Agency Nepal