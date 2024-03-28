‘Access to justice should be promoted’



Kathmandu: Chief Justice (CJ) Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha has asked the stakeholders to work to ensure prompt and inexpensive justice delivery for promoting access to justice.

After a regular inspection of the Special Court on Thursday, the Chief Justice marked the beginning of the audio-visual hearing system and said that all should work for prompt and inexpensive justice delivery.

“I am also working. The entire judiciary is making efforts. The audiovisual hearing will also contribute,” CJ Shrestha.

He argued that the audiovisual hearing started in Special Court would have more importance since this court is only in Kathmandu and hoped that the fresh beginning in Special Court would ensure accessible justice to the service recipients.

On the occasion, he expressed happiness for the good process and performance of the Special Court in clearing the cases.

Likewise, Chairman of the Special Court Tek Narayan Kunwar said they were working to increase access to justice through the maximum and proper use of in

formation technology. “Beginning for procedural reforms has taken place in judicial reforms,” Kunwar shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal