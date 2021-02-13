General

The Nepal Press Union Doti has sponsored accidental and hazard insurance for its members. At least 70 journalists based in the district and affiliated with various media have been insured, said NPU Doti Chair Prakash Bam.

"We decided to provide insurance coverage for the journalists, considering the risk they face in their work. We hope this would be an encouragement for them", said Bam.

The insurance worth 100,000 rupees was done through the Asian Life Insurance Dipayal unit. Prior to this, a similar scheme was implemented for 92 journalists including those affiliated to NPU. The NPU becomes the first association to insure journalists in the district.

Journalists who have been covered under the scheme will receive the insurance amount in case they face any accident, said Asian Life Insurance, Dipayal head Nawaraj Pandey.

Source: National News Agency Nepal