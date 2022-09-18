General

The death toll in Achham landslides has reached 22. Twenty-two dead bodies were recovered from the landslides occurred at Kamalbazaar Municipality, and Turmakhand and Dhakari Rural Municipalities, according to District Police Office.

The Office confirmed the dead ones as Nabin Budha, 2, from Dhakari Rural Municipality-6; Janaki Shahi, Kalpana Shahi, and Bimala Shahi each 17-year-old; Netra Shahi, 45; Manisha Shahi, 36; Sundar Shahi, 13; Menika Shahi, 1; Kalpana Shahi, 3; and Bhawana Shahi,21, from Turmakhand Rural Municipality-5.

Similarly, Amrita Kami, 30; Samita Kami,17; Ardhana Kami,21; Nikhil Kami,9; Mainakala Kami,36; Gita Kami, 15; and Siru Kami, 12, are from Kamalbazaar Municipality-6.

Others killed in the landslide are Gambhir Damai, 26; Bhana Damai, 23; Digra Damai,6; Kalu Damai,3; Kalpana Damai,4, from Kamalbazaar-8, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narayan Dangi.

Eleven persons were injured in the landslides. Among them, three have been airlifted to Surkhet Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal