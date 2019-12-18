General

56th General Assembly of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) was held on 21-22 November 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Other associated meetings of the ABU Sports Group, Radio Working Party, Programme and Technical Committees were also preceded the GA. The Women with the Wave Forum, Quality Management Workshop and the Admin Council Meeting were also held during 17-20 November 2019.

The host NHK Japan had arranged a full day excursion on 20th November 2019. The 8th ABU TV Song Festival Concert was held on 19th November while the winners of the prestigious ABU Prizes were announced on 21st November 2019.

A paper was presented by Executive Director of ACORAB Mr. Balkrishna Pokhrel about Voluntary Community Radio Journalism in Nepal on behalf ACORAB in the Check this Out, Members' Flagship Program in Program Committee Meeting, which was held on 17-18 November 2019. Similarly, ACORAB team took part in all of the program during the GA Meetings. Especially ACORAB took part and shared the view in radio working party and women with wave. Beyond that, different bilateral and multilateral meetings were held with ABU, NHK Japan, KBS Korea and ABC Australia.

More than 400 participants from different countries from Asia Pacific region were participated in the program. 21 Participants from ACORAB including chairperson Mr. Subas Khatiwada, Senior Vice Chair Person Mr. Arjun Giri, Vice Chair Person Mr. Arjun Rai, General Secratery Mr. Govinda Devkota, Treasurer Mr. Laxman Khadka, Executive Director Mr. Balkrishna Pokhrel were participated in that program on behalf of ACORAB. Likewise, other 10 participants from Nepal including Executive Chair of Nepal Television, Managing Director of Radio Nepal and Chairperson of BAN were also participated in the program.

