Act on Iodized Salt Production and Sale Implemented After 26 Years



Kathmandu: The government has finally implemented an Act concerning the production and sale of iodized salt, 26 years after its initial enactment in 2000. This long-awaited implementation was approved following a meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 15, which endorsed a proposal presented by Minister for Health and Population, Pradip Paudel.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Act’s enforcement paves the way for addressing health issues in children caused by excessive iodine intake, which were highlighted in prior research by the Ministry of Health. Although the Act was officially published in the government Gazette on January 15, 1999, it had not been implemented due to the absence of subsequent notifications, preventing the formulation of necessary regulations and guidelines.





With the Act now in effect, the Ministry of Health can legally advance efforts to tackle iodine-related health problems. The Council of Ministers has scheduled the publication of a Gazette notification to take effect from July 17. Lila Bikram Thapa, Chief of the Nutrition Section under the Department of Health Services, noted that research conducted a decade ago revealed significant health issues in children from excessive iodine intake, based on outdated standards.





A 2016 micronutrient assessment survey by the Ministry found iodine levels in children’s urine samples to be 314 micrograms per litre, exceeding the accepted 300 micrograms. This excess has been linked to health concerns such as high blood pressure and thyroid issues. Dr. Prakash Budhathoki, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, emphasized that the recent Gazette notification will facilitate the enactment of necessary regulations and the revision of standards by relevant ministries.

