Acting Prime Minister Bal Krishna Khand inspected the inundated areas at Sigas Rural Municipality-5 in Baitadi district today.

He arrived in Baitadi in connection with inspecting the flood and landslide affected areas in Sudurpaschim Province – Baitadi, Dadeldhura and Bajhang.

The flood in Seti River during the second week of October this year inundated 125 households in ward number 5 in Sigas Rural Municipality.

Visiting Acting PM and Home Minister Khand assured of turning the inundated areas into its original state. He said, "A strong embankment will be constructed at around Dhungar Area in the Seti River and the inundation-affected areas will be converted into a beautiful and tourist area."

Source: National News Agency Nepal