Key Issues

Action Aid Nepal has provided 9,457 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the prevention and control of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Action Aid Nepal's executive director Sujita Mathema handed over the PPEs to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal amid a programme organised at the Ministry today. The PPEs are worth Rs 16 million 243 thousand 343.

On the occasion, Health Secretary Laxman Aryal said the health safety materials provided when the rate of coronavirus infection has been rising would be of immense help to the health workers mobilised to identify the COVID-19 infected persons and in their treatment. He said the Ministry would distribute the PPEs as per the need.

The Ministry will distribute 4,000 units of PPEs as per the need while the remaining 5,457 units of PPEs would be distributed through the partner organisations and local levels to the health workers at the local health facilities in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Bardia, Bajura, Doti and Siraha districts where the Action Aid is working.

Source: National News Agency Nepal