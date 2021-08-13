General

A majority of the Nepali Congress (NC) central committee members attending the CWC meeting on Friday expressed concern in the issue relating to the active membership.

As per the report prepared by the committee formed to investigate the active membership, there are currently 852,711 active members in the party.

The meeting called to discuss the 14th national convention of the party is likely to determine new date for its national convention. Earlier, the NC had decided to hold its 14th national convention from September 1 to 4 this year.

In the meeting that kicked off since Thursday at the personal residence of NC President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilakantha, a majority of the speakers expressed their views focusing on the party’s active membership.

According to Badri Pandey, one of the central committee members, the participants in the meeting had also briefed leadership about the problems surfaced in ward, constituency and district levels while recording the number of active members there.

Almost all participants of the meeting voiced for organizing national convention in the stipulated time, or rescheduling it for November this year and resorting to alternatives to hold the much-awaited national convention.

A new date for the national convention will be fixed after listening to what all the central committee members have to say about it, it was said.

On Thursday, a report along with its interpretation was presented by Ramesh Lekhak. Lekhak was the coordinator of the active membership study committee formed to look into the disputes of active membership in the party. The committee had prepared a report on the matter.

Committee’s members Ananda Prasad Dhungana, Jivan Pariyar, Pradeep Poudel, Kalyan Kumar Gurung and Yogendra Chaudhary had presented their opinions on the matter on Thursday itself while Prakashman Singh, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Dr Ram Sharan Mahat, Bal Bahadur KC, Mahesh Acharya among others central committee members had put forth their views on Friday’s meeting.

The CWC meeting will be held next on August 14 at 2:00 pm at the personal residence of NC President, according to NC party office chief-secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Meanwhile, the invited central members have warned of quitting the party en-masse if their claim of becoming national convention representatives was not implemented.

According to invited central member Bal Krishna Pandey, this means to create pressure on the party leadership for correcting provisions for invited central members to win ward level elections to be elected as party general convention representatives. But, in case of party office bearers and central members, they can become general convention representatives naturally.

There are 22 invited central members in the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal