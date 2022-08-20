General

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ramchandra Poudel, has said he was in active politics because the campaign for development was yet to be over.

Addressing a cadres meet at Khahare of Bhanu Municipality-3 in Tanahu district on Saturday, senior leader Poudel claimed that he was actively involved in politics for the local development. Although basic facilities as electricity, drinking water, and motorways were ensured, the people's income was meagre, he explained.

"There are some facilities in the villages compared to the past, but employment generation and income rise are still the concern, for which, I will pay heed," he reiterated. Poudel further vowed that the dream of ensuring employments within country will be fulfilled, thereby ending the compulsion for Nepali youths to go abroad for job.

Moreover, the senior leader argued, "The vicious network of corruption must be broken for good governance in the country." His active politics was for bringing new system, inclusive constitution and rights to women and indigenous people.

According to him, the birthplace of Adikavi Bhanubhakta would be promoted and developed as a knowledge hub on Nepali languages.

Source: National News Agency Nepal