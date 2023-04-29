Key Issues, politics

CPN (UML) senior vice chairperson Ishwor Pokharel today said the activities disturbing social harmony among all caste and communities would not be acceptable.

Speaking at an event organised here to distribute the 'Ambika Singh-Mamata Rajkarnikar Memorial Award' by the Ambika-Mamata Memorial Academy, the leader stressed the need for a social unity wherein all feel respected as Nepal is multi-cultural, multi-linguistic, multi-racial and multi-ethnic country.

"There are activities to cause the disturbance of social harmony in the name of caste or language. It does not benefit anyone by resorting to these efforts. This will be a misfortune to the country. There is a need for all to be aware about such efforts," he said.

Unity and cooperation among all are needed to deal with present challenges of the country to maintain political stability, and social harmony, and take the country to the path to economic development and prosperity, leader Pokharel highlighted.

There was a need for reforms in education and health sectors which are said to be a key in pursing development and prosperity of the country, he said.

Pokharel opined, "People are still yet to feel changes in education and health sectors despite political changes in the country. The sectors are directly linked with people. So, they need reforms."

Four people, former school principal Jibachha Mishra, former school teacher Munabadan Rajbhandari, and philomaths and social workers Ram Narayan Kurmi and Urmila Lama, were honoured with the Award that was established in memory of philomaths Ambika Singh and Mamata Rajkarnikar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal