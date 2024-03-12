ADB Country Director calls on Finance Minister Pun

Kathmandu: Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Nepal, Arnaud Cauchois, paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Barshman Pun at the Ministry of Finance today. During the meeting, matters relating to strengthening bilateral partnership and further cooperation for investment in potential projects in Nepal were discussed, according to the Secretariat of Finance Minister Pun. On the occasion, Finance Minister Pun extended gratitude to ADB for being one of the major development partners supporting Nepal's important development projects, and expressed the hope that there will be meaningful cooperation in the future as well. He also requested the ADB to increase investment in Nepal. Source: National News Agency Nepal