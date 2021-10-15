General

Two hundred and seventy two people have tested positive for coronavirus infection throughout the country in the last 24 hours, out of 4,712 samples tested.

Among those testing positive, the highest number is in Kathmandu. Eighty nine persons tested positive for the virus in Kathmandu, 18 in Lalitpur and 11 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population stated that eight people died due to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the infection to 11 thousand 277.

Seven hundred and seventy seven people have recovered from the infection today alone. Among the total infected persons in the country, 779 thousand 931 have got rid of the infection. The recovery rate in Nepal is 96.9 per cent.

The number of active cases in Nepal at present stands at 13 thousand 308. Among them, 12 thousand 250 are in home isolation, 1058 are in institutional isolation, 307 are in ICU and 101 are in ventilator support, the Ministry said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal