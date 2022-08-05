General

The country has recorded a total of 912 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Contagion has claimed a life during the period.

In the reporting period, sample tests were carried out on 6,491 suspected. A total of 2,941 people were tested through PCR procedure while 3,550 through Antigen, shared the Ministry of Health and Population.

In the last 24 hours, 370 people were recovered from coronavirus. With this, number of people recovered from the contagion has reached 971,620.

According to the Ministry, the recovery rate is 98.2 percent. Number of active infected case now has jumped to 5,760.

The death toll of coronavirus infection has reached 11,970. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal