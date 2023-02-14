education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said additional investment was required for development of the information technology.

She said so while inaugurating the Himalayan Science Fair in Nepalgunj today. The Minister for Communication and Information Technology further said the government has kept development, utilization and expansion of technology in priority.

Stressing on the need of making the technology people-friendly in order to make the country self-reliant in the information-technology sector, she suggested increasing investment in every sector of the economy and providing opportunities to all for the development of science and technology.

Former Deputy Speaker Purna Kumari Subedi underscored on linking agriculture and employment to technology, saying that science and technology contributed in the country's development.

The two-day exhibition organized at the Nepalgunj Stadium by Himalayan Science Foundation features more than 30 science and technology-related stalls operated by students from different schools in Banke district, informed Atanka Basnet, the Chairperson of the Foundation.

Apparatuses prepared by students of Grade 8 to 12 are put on display at the exhibition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal