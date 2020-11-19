Key Issues

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has added additional quotas for the Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Nepal Police.

As per the decision of the Council of Ministers, one quota for AIG and five quotas for DIG were added, informed Joint-Secretary at the MoHA, Thaneshwor Gautam.

The quotas were added acknowledging police adjustment process enforced following the implementation of the federalism in the country.

SSP Kuber Kadayat, also the Spokesperson of the Nepal Police, said that the process for police adjustment and police promotion would be taken forwarded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal