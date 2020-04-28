Health & Safety

Additional two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. According to the spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikas Devkota, two persons aged around 24 and 35 from Rautahat confirmed to have contracted with virus while testing their swabs at Teku-based National Laboratory.

With this, the number of coronavirus infected persons in Nepal has reached 54. So far, 16 infected have fully gained health and returned home. Now 39 persons with coronavirus infected are kept at isolation in hospitals.

The infected are kept in quarantine and preparation is underway to take them to hospital, he informed. The tracing of those who came to close contract with the infected is also underway, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal