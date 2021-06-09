Key Issues, politics

Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning of Province-1 government, Tanka Angbuhang Limbu has said the government would bring the budget that aptly identifies the resources in the province. Minister Angbuhang said it while responding to the queries raised during the discussion on principle and priorities in the appropriation bill 2078/79.

He made commitment that to fully acknowledge the suggestions and inputs from the Provincial Assembly members at a time when the government has to move ahead despite adverse situation posed by COVID-19 and fluid politics.

In the discussion on appropriation bill for the budget of fiscal year 2078/79 which concluded on Wednesday, Assembly member Suyarma Raj Rai stressed that the government needs to work effectively for the substantial development of the media sector. Adequate budget should be allocated to the National News Agency (RSS) which disseminates news to various other media.

Also the chief whip of Nepali Congress parliamentary party, Rai said other State media as Gorkhapatra, Nepal Television and Radio Nepal collect financial resources from advertisements, but RSS is limited to government grant. So, time has come to strengthen RSS with adequate sources.

Similarly, Minister Angbuhang reiterated that the budget would also pay adequate attention to agriculture, tourism, irrigation, empowerment of women, helpless and marginalized community.

