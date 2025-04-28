Adherence to BP Koirala’s Principles Essential for Nepal’s Socialism and Democracy



Kathmandu: Various speakers have highlighted the need to adhere to the ideals and principles of BP Koirala for consolidating democracy and socialism in Nepal. At a workshop titled ‘Importance and Relevance of BP’s Socialist Thinking in Today’s Context’ organized by BP Koirala Socialist International Nepal, the speakers expressed that BP’s ideas would serve as the guiding tenet for socialism and improved democracy.





According to National News Agency Nepal, first President Dr. Ram Baran Yadav stated that while there have been significant improvements in sectors like road infrastructure since the establishment of democracy, much work remains in areas such as the overall economy, education, health, and employment. Dr. Yadav emphasized that BP had envisioned socialism with the development of rural life at the center, and that economic development would be possible by focusing on agriculture and the rural economy.





Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala proposed promoting some municipalities as model ones according to BP’s socialism concept. He accused the government of making pretentious expressions to hide their weaknesses and stressed the need for reforms in the existing Constitution, as acknowledged shortcomings exist.





Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sujata Koirala reiterated that political party leaders should make decisions in the country’s interest, aligning with BP’s policies. She noted that democracy would be strengthened only if the economy was enabled, with government policies focusing on rural development.





NC leader and former Minister NP Saud recalled BP’s inclusive approach to listening and respecting different viewpoints. Efforts continue to institutionalize democracy and stabilize the country through BP’s principles, he noted.





Former Chief Secretary Bimal Koirala and Dr. Sundar Mani Dixit criticized the NC for deviating from BP’s nation-building agenda and adopting communist ideologies. Political analyst CK Lal pointed out the lack of discussion on BP’s thoughts and emphasized understanding BP’s literary works.





Former Ambassador Prof. Lokraj Baral described BP Koirala as a symbol of renaissance in political, economic, and literary fields. Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Jayaraj Acharya argued that BP’s socialism would lack meaning if basic needs like education, health, and housing were unmet.





Chairperson of BP Koirala Socialist International Nepal, Indira Thapa, expressed her belief that the book ‘BP’s Socialism and Local Government’ would play a crucial role in understanding socialism in the current context.

