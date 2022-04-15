General

Fare of taxi and public transportation has been increased in Bagmati Province.

The fare of taxi and public transportation has been hiked in the Province including the Kathmandu Valley from Thursday.

As per the new transportation fare, one has to pay minimum Rs 20 to travel five kilometers in public transport against Rs 20 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Similarly, passengers have to pay Rs 25 to travel up to 10 kilometers, Rs 30 up to 15 kilometers, Rs 33 up to 20 kilometers and Rs 38 above 20 kilometers.

Likewise, the minimum charge of taxi has been fixed at Rs 50 and the passenger will be charged additional Rs 10 every 200 meters of travel. Waiting charge for a taxi has been determined at Rs 1.20 per minute. Waiting has been limited to maximum 30 minutes.

In the context of night taxi operating its service from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am, a passenger will be charged Rs 13 every 200 meters of travel.

The fare of public transportation and taxi was hiked as per the decision of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Transport Management of the Bagmati Province.

According to the Ministry, card will be used in public transportation in order to make it cashless in coming fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal