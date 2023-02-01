General

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power is travelling to Kathmandu, Nepal next week.

During her visit, Administrator Power is scheduled to meet with civil society leaders, community groups, students, businesses, and government officials to discuss Nepal’s efforts and achievements in becoming a more democratic, prosperous, inclusive, and resilient country, says a statement released by the USAID on Tuesday.

Likewise, Administrator Power will underscore the United States’ enduring, more than 75-year partnership with the government and people of Nepal. She will highlight USAID’s commitment to increasing engagement with Nepal and its new government.

On the occasion, Administrator Power will also announce new efforts to build momentum to strengthen democratic gains in federalism, social inclusion, civil society, and media freedom.

Samantha Power was sworn into office as the 19th Administrator of USAID on May 3, 2021. Power is the first USAID Administrator to be a member of the National Security Council, where she works to ensure that development plays a critical role in America’s responses to a range of economic, humanitarian, and geopolitical issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal