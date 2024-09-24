Advance ticket booking for festival to open on Saturday



Kathmandu: Advance ticket booking in view of the upcoming festivals such as Bada Dashain, Tihar and Chhat is set to open from coming Saturday.

The meeting of the Department of Transport Management on Tuesday took the decision to facilitate smooth traffic management during the festivals during which massive traffic movements take place.

The meeting aimed at deliberating on the measures to enhance road safety and efficiency for the passengers travelling in and out of the Kathmandu Valley for the festivals saw in attendance the representatives of the concerned agencies including the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Department of Road, Nepal Police, Traffic Police and transportation entrepreneurs.

Director and Spokesperson of the Department of Transport Management Ishwori Dutta Paneru shared that public transport service providers have agreed to open advance booking for medium and long distance travel from coming Saturday.

Spokesperson Paneru said that they have decided to push for online ti

cket booking to streamline the process and further facilitate the passengers. The meeting decided to let only those passengers obtaining tickets to board the bus to ensure passengers’ safety.

The decisions in today’s meeting include allowing vehicles to operate with details that compulsorily should include passengers’ identity cards, informed Paneru.

Furthermore, he shared that drivers and co-drivers will be required to take measures to prevent overcrowding in the eateries along the highways.

Stringent control will be enforced to curb unauthorized sales of ticket from unregistered ticket counters, he added.

According to him, the concerned authorities will be requested to repair major roads to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festivals.

As decided in the meeting, heavy-duty vehicles including trailers except for the vehicles carrying essential goods would be restricted plying from Narayanghat to Kathmandu from October 3 to October 17 for effective traffic management during this period when this vital

road section sees high volume of vehicular activities.

Route permit will be opened for passengers vehicles to be applied throughout the country from Ghatasthapana (the first day of Dashain) to Purnima (the last day of Dashain).

The ban will, however, be applied on certain type of vehicles from playing on certain road sections due to the special nature and condition of the roads, informed Paneru.

Routine monitoring of the health of the drivers of public transport will be conducted with particular attention to consumption of alcohol and narcotic drugs. If drivers are found to be intoxicated during the monitoring, the vehicle entrepreneurs should provide replacement, the meeting decided.

Additionally, Citizen Help Desks would be set up in various locations such as Nagdhunga, Kalanki, Swayambhu, Halchowk, Machhapokhari, Naya Buspark, Chabahil, Tilganga, Koteshwor, Jagati, Satdobato, Balkhu, Dakshinkali, Sundhara and Sanga in collaboration with the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The Kathmandu Valley Traffic Pol

ice Office Spokesperson, Bishwaraj Khadka, reaffirmed his commitment for stringent checking to enhance road safety and efficiency for the passengers traveling in and out of the Kathmandu Valley during the festivals.

Source: National News Agency RSS